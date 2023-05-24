Miley Cyrus Says Lack Of “Desire” To Tour Has Nothing To Do With Fans: “I Just Don’t Want To Sleep On A Moving Bus”

Miley Cyrus is clearing up her statement about her lack of “desire” to tour. The “Flowers” singer shared a statement on social media saying that it has nothing to do with her connection with fans.

“For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win,” read a statement written in the iPhone notes app posted on Instagram. “Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love — without sacrificing my own essentials.”

In an interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said that she couldn’t tour again since headling an arena tour in 2014 in support of her Bangerz album.

“Not only can’t,” she told the magazine, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

During the same interview, Cyrus noted that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

However, in her statement, the Hannah Montana alum says that performing for her fans “has been some of the best days of my life.” Cyrus assured her fans that the journey will continue and opened up about the real reason she doesn’t like touring.

“This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans and everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room,” she said.

Cyrus continued, “These looks I’ve been turnin’ don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW and if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too. Love you forever, I’m just on my Endless Summer vacation.”