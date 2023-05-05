Milck Documentary ‘I Can’t Keep Quiet’ On Singer-Songwriter’s Journey Since Launching Viral Women’s Movement Anthem, To Premiere May 11

EXCLUSIVE: I Can’t Keep Quiet, a documentary about singer-songwriter and women’s right activist Milck, will make its world premiere on May 11 at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival, Deadline can reveal.

The half-hour film directed by Eurie Chung documents Milck’s journey in the years since her song “Quiet” became a global anthem for the women’s movement that exploded after the election of Donald Trump as president. We have your first look at the film in the trailer above. [Scroll to listen to Milck’s new single “Closer” from the film].

The documentary was produced in partnership with P&G Studios by an all-female team that includes Peabody Award-winning documentary filmmaker Grace Lee, Emmy Award winner Maile M. Zambuto, Kimberly Doebereiner of P&G Studios, Brianna M. Arnolde, Adrianne E. Gonzalez (AG), and Peabody Award-winner Chung, who makes her directorial debut with this film.

P&G Studios

“I Can’t Keep Quiet is an intimate portrait of MILCK’s quest for healing [that] reverberated around the globe through her song ‘Quiet,’” notes a release about the project. “Five years later, the film takes a deeper look into the song’s impact on Milck’s own reclamation journey: reclaiming trust in herself and her sense of belonging.”

The release goes on to note, “As viewers follow Milck’s evolving path of activism and artistry, they get a window into how she’s awakened by the stillness of quarantine and the reckoning of the United States’ racial justice movement. Her acknowledgment and accountability for her blind spots give her and AG (the song’s co-creator) a renewed sense of freedom as they celebrate that it’s never too late to reclaim our voices. The documentary runs just under 30-minutes and packs an incredibly powerful punch about an extremely pivotal moment in Milck’s life and in our global society.”

I Can’t Keep Quiet will get a sneak preview tonight in Washington, DC at the Vital Voices Global Headquarters Festival. Following its world premiere on Thursday, May 11at LAAPFF, the documentary will screen at a number of festivals this summer, including the Center for Asian American Media Fest in San Francisco, and Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colo.

“I Can’t Keep Quiet is the next project by P&G Studios exploring inspirational and thought-provoking storytelling – joining Sports Emmy Award nominated The Cost of Winning, and the Oscar-shortlisted Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker,” said Kimberly Doebereiner, head of P&G Studios. “Being able to partner in telling authentic stories by diverse storytellers is an important part of our widen the screen mission. I hope this film will create a deep connection and resonate with many.”

“Closer,” the single featured in I Can’t Keep Quiet, “confidently urges the listener to be brave and true,” Milck commented. She co-wrote the song with Adrianne Gonzalez and frequent collaborator Garrison Starr. You can listen to the single here: https://onerpm.link/milckcloser or click on the YouTube video below.