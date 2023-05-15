Mike Leigh Underway On New Movie, Plot Detail Revealed

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Director Mike Leigh attends the "Naked" photocall during the 65th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank on October 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

EXCLUSIVE: Seven-time Oscar nominee Mike Leigh (Secrets & Lies) is underway on his secretive new film in London, we can reveal.

Filming began today on the project which we’re told will explore family relationships in the post-pandemic world.

After over a decade spent making period films Mr.Turner and Peterloo, a source close to the project said the Brit auteur will “return to his ongoing exploration of the contemporary world with a tragicomic study of human strengths and weaknesses.”

Cast details remain under wraps on the project which was initially due to shoot in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.

Cornerstone Films is handling international sales and will continue shopping the project at this week’s Cannes market. Studiocanal has UK rights while Bleecker Street pre-bought North America.

Film4, who have a long history backing Leigh’s work, is co-financing alongside Creativity Media. The Mediapro Studio co-produce, together with Thin Man Films, and have acquired Spanish rights. Natixis Coficine are providing cash flow finance.

Georgina Lowe produces, with Gail Egan as executive producer.