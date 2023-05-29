Skip to main content
Michel Cote Dead: Quebecois Star Of ‘Cruising Bar’ And ‘C.R.A.Z.Y.’ Was 72

Michel Cote
Michel Cote in Paris, France on April 21, 2006. Frederic SOULOY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

One of Quebec’s most celebrated actors, Michel Côté, has died aged 72, his family has announced. 

Côté, who made his name in film with roles in Cruising Bar in 1989 and C.R.A.Z.Y. in 2005, had retired just over a year ago suffering from bone marrow disease. 

He was last seen on screen in 2017, in De père en flic 2.

Côté broke through on film in 1983 with a lead role in André Forcier’s Au clair de la lune, and appeared in more than two dozen films and around 20 television series. He was also a theatre favourite in Quebec, where he often performed in the play ‘Broue’ between screen roles. 

He received a lifetime achievement Jutra award in 2013.

