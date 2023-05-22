Skip to main content
Michael J. Fox Tells Whoopi Goldberg He Regrets Turning Down ‘Ghost’ Role & The Chance To Work With Her

Whoopi Goldberg in the movie 'Ghost' (1990) and Michael J. Fox on 'The View' (2023)
Whoopi Goldberg in the movie 'Ghost' (1990) and Michael J. Fox on 'The View' (2023) Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection / ABC / Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Michael J. Fox made an appearance on The View where he came face-to-face with Whoopi Goldberg and told her he regretted not working with her on Ghost.

During Fox’s appearance on the ABC talk show, the Back to the Future alum was asked by Goldberg if he had any regrets about acting roles he had walked away from in the past.

“There was a chance to work with you that I missed,” Fox said. “They talked to me about Ghost early on. I said, ‘It’ll never work.’ I said, ‘Whoopi is great but it’ll never work.'”

Fox continued, “And then it was great, and huge and I’m a f***ing idiot.”

Goldberg added, “Well, you know what? There’s still time. So, yeah, we’ll find something to do now.”

Ghost is a 1990 romantic fantasy film directed by Jerry Zucker and written by Bruce Joel Rubin. The movie starred Goldberg, Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. The main story centers around Sam, played by Swayze, who’s ghost returns to save his girlfriend Molly (Moore) from the person who killed him. Goldberg played psychic Oda Mae Brown who facilitates the communication between Sam and Molly.

Goldberg won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the film. Ghost went on to also win an Academy Award for Best Screenplay.

Watch Fox’s interview on The View in the video posted below.

