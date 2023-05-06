Skip to main content
Michael J. Fox ‘Still’ L.A. Premiere Postponed Amid Writers Strike Concerns

Michael J. Fox Michael Buckner for Deadline

The Monday, May 8 Los Angeles premiere of documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie has been postponed because of the main subject’s refusal to cross a Writer’s Guild picket line. The film was set to bow at Universal Studios

Fox’s documentary looks at the actor’s life and career, culminating in his current battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Actress Justine Bateman tweeted out the news. The tweet promised a rescheduling of the premiere and thanked its supporters.

