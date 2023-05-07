Skip to main content
Michael J. Fox Doesn’t Remember Dating Susanna Hoffs Of The Bangles

Susanna Hoffs Twitter

Michael J. Fox may be the only man on earth who doesn’t remember Susanna Hoffs.

Fox made the revelation Friday during an interview to promote his new Apple TV+ documentary, Still. The story focuses on his life and current battle with Parkinson’s disease.

“When I look at that period in the [documentary] it just seems crazy,” Fox told The Sunday Times. “Look at all the girls I dated. Some of them I can’t even remember. I mean, I dated Susanna Hoffs from the Bangles, and I can’t even remember it. But that’s just an example. Stuff like that happened all the time.”

The Back to the Future and Teen Wolf star briefly dated Hoffs in 1986. She went on to marry Austin Powers director Jay Roach and Fox married his “Family Ties” costar Tracy Pollan.

Recently, Fox allowed that too much partying may have played a role in his Parkinson’s disease.

“I mean, there’s so many ways that you can … that I could’ve hurt myself,”  Fox said in a “CBS on Sunday” interview with Jane Pauley. “I could’ve hit my head. I could’ve drank too much at a certain developmental period.”

Parkinson’s is the second-most common neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s, according to the CDC. Memory loss is considered to be a symptom.

