Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander & Producers Of Buzzy Market Title ‘Night Boat To Tangier’ Touch Down In Cannes For Exclusive Buyers Event Hosted By Hyde Park International

EXCLUSIVE: The rain in Cannes managed to stop for a few hours on Saturday when Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park International hosted an exclusive event for buyers on the Croisette for its upcoming project Night Boat to Tangier, with Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, director James Marsh and producers Andrew Eaton and Conor McCaughan all in attendance for the intimate event.

The project, which also stars Domhnall Gleeson and Ruth Negga, follows Maurice (Fassbender) and Charlie (Gleeson), a colorful pair of gangsters from Ireland who are drug smugglers and partners with a long history of violence and intertwined personal lives. They’re back in southern Spain revisiting old haunts, old flames and dangerous local criminals all the while searching for Maurice’s estranged daughter Dilly.

Marsh told Deadline that it’s “a film driven by the female characters and their choices and decisions and the relationships they have with the men” and wasn’t just an Irish gangster story. Deadline hears the film is selling well internationally here in Cannes this week, a developing trend that is trickling through for the most coveted projects up for grabs at the market.

Speaking to Fassbender at the event he said, “I am really excited to be working on this project with James, Andrew, Kevin and Conor. Kevin’s writing is incredible and the characters are so compelling. Domnhall and I have worked together before so it will be great to get back on a set with him. Ruth is one of Ireland’s finest actors so it is very exciting to get a chance to work with her too.”

Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender at Night Boat to Tangier event

Vikander is also in town for her latest project Firebrand from director Karim Aïnouz, which premieres tonight In Competition in Cannes. She plays Catherine Parr as the final queen consort of the House of Tudor opposite Jude Law.