Michael Bay To Create True Crime Docuseries For Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery is getting into the Michael Bay business.

The true crime network has closed a deal with the producer behind the Transformers franchise to executive produce a new true crime docuseries. ID says the project will expose a terrifying, yet little known true crime story; it’ll premiere in 2024.

“I’m a storyteller at heart. I’m fascinated by the human mind and exploring what makes each of us tick. When you approach documenting real-life crime from that perspective, the end result is always intriguing,” said Bay in a statement. “Known for the caliber of their programming, Investigation Discovery’s expertise in unscripted true crime is second to none, and I can’t wait to expose one of the most twisted crimes of the century.”

Related Story Investigation Discovery Series Helps Free Innocent Man Who Spent Over 20 Years In Prison For Murder

“When Michael Bay first approached us to collaborate on a true crime project, we instantly knew we wanted to join forces,” added Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “Michael Bay is an incredibly dynamic filmmaker and producer whose vision and storytelling appeals to audiences far and wide. This partnership will be the perfect addition to our blockbuster nights on ID.”

In April, ID was the #1 Total Day Network without sports among women 25-54. This past year, the network’s audience base expanded with previously released docuseries such as The Price of Glee and Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster. ID also has The Curious Case of Natalia Grace premiering on May 29th.