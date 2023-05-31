Miami Heat Vs. Boston Celtics Game 7 Sets Record As TNT’s Most-Watched Eastern Conference Finals Matchup Ever

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dribbles against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Miami Heat finally claimed victory over the Boston Celtics during Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, setting a record for TNT in the process.

Their 103-84 victory became the network’s most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game ever with 11.9M people tuning in. That ekes past the previous record holder, the Heat vs. Pacers Game 7 in 2013, which saw 11.6M viewers.

The Game 7 telecast peaked with an average of 14.2M viewers from 10 to 10:15 p.m. ET.

The seven-game series averaged 7.4M viewers on TNT, making it the network’s most-viewed Eastern Conference Finals coverage in a decade, sporting a 6% increase in viewership versus 2022.

On Saturday, Boston’s Game 6 win set its own record with its audience of 8.7M, becoming TNT’s most viewed Eastern Conference Finals Game 6 ever and the most watched on any network in 11 years.

In all, TNT finished with its most watched NBA Playoffs coverage in five years, with an average of 4.7M total viewers, up 14% vs. last year.