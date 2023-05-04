Film Producer Andrea Iervolino Takes Stake In U.S. Soccer Club Miami FC

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Iervolino, producer on movies including To The Bone, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari, has acquired an ownership stake in U.S. soccer club Miami FC.

According to the club, which plays in the second tier United Soccer League (USL), the undisclosed investment values the club at $56M.

Iervolino, who has a portfolio of startup businesses, is expected to help grow the team’s brand development, fan engagement, and growth strategies.

Miami FC, which is currently fourth in the USL Eastern Conference, is owned by Silva International Investments’ owner Riccardo Silva and plays games at the Riccardo Silva Stadium on the campus of Florida International University. The stadium has a reported capacity of 20,000 but according to Soccer Stadium Digest the team only attracted an average of 1200 to home games last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea Iervolino as a strategic partner in Miami FC,” said Mr. Riccardo Silva, President and major shareholder of Miami FC. “His investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. With Andrea Iervolino’s support, we are confident in our ability to achieve our goals and take Miami FC to new heights.”

“I would like to thank President Riccardo Silva for giving me the opportunity to join his club’s stakeholders and extend my congratulations on the successes the club is having,” added Iervolino, who also owns a sales and distribution company and social media app Tatatu. “Soccer is a global phenomenon, and I believe Miami FC has tremendous potential for growth. This partnership aligns with my strategic vision of investing in high-potential opportunities, and I look forward to contributing to the club’s success.”