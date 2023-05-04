Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paramount Slashes Dividend To Conserve Cash, Preps Simon & Schuster Sale, Cites “Disciplined Approach” To Headcount As Stock Plunges 25%

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Film Producer Andrea Iervolino Takes Stake In U.S. Soccer Club Miami FC

Miami CF, Andrea Iervolino Getty

EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Iervolino, producer on movies including To The Bone, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend and Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari, has acquired an ownership stake in U.S. soccer club Miami FC.

According to the club, which plays in the second tier United Soccer League (USL), the undisclosed investment values the club at $56M.

Iervolino, who has a portfolio of startup businesses, is expected to help grow the team’s brand development, fan engagement, and growth strategies.

Related Story

Andrea Iervolino Lists TaTaTu On Euronext; Gravitas Ventures Nabs 'Shut Eye'; Attendance at Rome's MIA Market Grows By 20%; Red Sea Film Festival Unveils First Titles - Global Briefs

Miami FC, which is currently fourth in the USL Eastern Conference, is owned by Silva International Investments’ owner Riccardo Silva and plays games at the Riccardo Silva Stadium on the campus of Florida International University. The stadium has a reported capacity of 20,000 but according to Soccer Stadium Digest the team only attracted an average of 1200 to home games last season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Andrea Iervolino as a strategic partner in Miami FC,” said Mr. Riccardo Silva, President and major shareholder of Miami FC. “His investment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. With Andrea Iervolino’s support, we are confident in our ability to achieve our goals and take Miami FC to new heights.”

“I would like to thank President Riccardo Silva for giving me the opportunity to join his club’s stakeholders and extend my congratulations on the successes the club is having,” added Iervolino, who also owns a sales and distribution company and social media app Tatatu. “Soccer is a global phenomenon, and I believe Miami FC has tremendous potential for growth. This partnership aligns with my strategic vision of investing in high-potential opportunities, and I look forward to contributing to the club’s success.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad