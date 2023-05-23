MGM+ Names Josh McIvor As Global General Manager

MGM+ has a new global general manager.

The network and streaming service has added Amazon exec Josh McIvor in the new role.

It was just revealed by Chris Brearton, VP, Prime Video Studios Corporate Strategy, in an email to staff.

McIvor will report to Brearton and will work alongside Michael Wright, who is head of MGM+.

He will also work closely with Laura Sher, head of MGM+ business operations and Peter Lops, head of MGM+ finance, to form the core strategy team for its U.S. operations. He will oversee the U.S. and international MGM+ business and its continued expansion and integration into a global service, focusing on long-term strategic planning, P&L management, distribution strategy, operations, and commercial deals.

He will be based in Seattle.

McIvor joined Amazon in 2013 and most recently reported to Kelly Day, VP of Prime Video International, where he led Prime Video’s international expansion strategy with a focus on building out localized content and marketing plans for Prime Video in South-East Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

His Amazon responsibilities will be distributed across Day’s direct reports.

Brearton said that since its relaunch it’s seen “significant” growth in subscribers, although didn’t give any figures. He pointed to the success of season two of From, which he said “became one of our most streamed series ever” as well as its partnership in Europe with Lionsgate on shows such as seasons three of Power Book II: Ghost and The Great.

“This is just the beginning of our next chapter. We have big aspirations for MGM+ to represent both a century of iconic film and television and a destination for groundbreaking storytelling. We intend to capitalize on our current momentum and bring the U.S. and international offerings together as a truly unified global service,” said Brearton.