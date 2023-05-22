Melissa McCarthy Recalls “Volatile, Hostile” Work Environment That Made Her “Physically Ill”

Melissa McCarthy is opening up about a work environment she found herself in that she deemed as “hostile, volatile.”

The Little Mermaid star didn’t say what film set this took place in nor who the person was, but she recalled feeling “physically ill” from the tense workplace conditions she was subjected to.

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill. My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness,” McCarthy told The Observer.

She continued, “There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person. And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective.”

Although McCarthy says she had initially remained quiet, there came a point where she raised her voice to call out the hostile work conditions.

“Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, ‘It stops, it stops.’ And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again,” she added.

Knowing what a tense work environment looks like, has seemingly helped McCarthy run her own production company On the Day Productions alongside her husband Ben Falcone.

“You know, we were so astounded and grateful at getting to build our own little worlds, we were like, ‘We have to build the one we’ve always talked about, where everybody gets to have an opinion and everyone is really nice,” she said. “It’s going to run a lot better with no screamers or crazy egos bumbling around. Why would we risk destroying that?’”