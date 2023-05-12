Mel Gibson Returns To Director’s Chair For First Time Since ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ With Lionsgate’s ‘Flight Risk’ Starring Mark Wahlberg — Cannes Market Hot Package

EXCLUSIVE: Mel Gibson is returning to the director’s chair for the first time since 2016 Oscar winner Hacksaw Ridge with movie Flight Risk, which will star Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg.

Lionsgate, which was also behind Hacksaw Ridge, is launching world sales on the hot package ahead of the Cannes market.

The film will see Wahlberg play a pilot transporting a dangerous criminal for trial. Additional casting is underway. Pic is based on Jared Rosenberg’s 2020 Blacklist script.

The movie will mark a re-team for Gibson and Wahlberg after they starred last year in box office hit Father Stu and previously in the Daddy’s Home franchise. Oscar-winning Braveheart filmmaker Gibson has directed five films over a thirty year span, with each one hitting at the box office.

Davis Entertainment will produce alongside Gibson and Bruce Davey through their Icon Productions. Alex Lebovici of Hammerstone Studios is serving as executive producer and is financing.

Lauren Bixby and Christopher Davis negotiated on behalf of the studio. Neil Sacker of Sacker Entertainment Law and Alex Lebovici negotiated the deal on behalf of the producers.

“We love the undeniable electric pairing of Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg,” said Lionsgate movie chairman Joe Drake. “These world-class talents combining for this dynamic, character-driven film will make Flight Risk one of the most suspense-filled, must-see events of the year.”

Wahlberg recently completed filming on Netflix’s The Union with Halle Berry. Gibson will next be seen in Peacock’s anticipated John Wick spinoff series The Continental.

Wahlberg is represented by WME, Leverage Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Gibson is repped by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.