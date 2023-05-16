Mel Gibson & Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Pic ‘Boneyard’ Heads To Cannes Market With Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate is launching sales in Cannes on thriller Boneyard, the true crime thriller starring Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Oscar winner Mel Gibson.

Currently in production, the film is based on the true crime events of the serial killer known as the Bone Collector.

In the movie, FBI Special Agent Petrovick (Gibson) is recruited to profile the serial killer responsible for the infamous “boneyard” killings, after Police Chief Carter (Jackson) discovers the remains of eleven women. As the police force, narcotics agency, and FBI lock horns, a tangled web of intrigue turns everyone into a suspect.

Pic is being directed by Asif Akbar (The Commando) who scripted with Vincent E. McDaniel, Hank Byrd, and Koji Steven Sakai, from a story by Vincent E. McDaniel.

Producers are Colin Bates, Vincent E. McDaniel, Asif Akbar and Roy Scott Macfarland.

Jackson is teaming with Lionsgate and Millennium Media for Expen4bles which is in theaters this September. He will also star in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. For Starz, he executive-produces the Power franchise, including Power Book II: Ghost.

Gibson will star in the Peacock series The Continental, from the world of John Wick. Gibson was also recently announced as the director of Lionsgate’s Flight Risk to star Mark Wahlberg.

Jackson is represented by APA and Savva Entertainment. Gibson is represented by APA and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.