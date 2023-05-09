Mayim Bialik Says Goodbye To ‘Call Me Kat’ After Fox Cancellation & Shares Where Characters Would’ve Ended Up

Mayim Bialik has taken to social media to express her feelings after learning that Call Me Kat was not moving forward on Fox after three seasons.

“It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday….We made a lot of people laugh during COVID in ways that at first seemed impossible,” Bialik shared on Instagram (see the post below). “But with this incredible cast – Cheyenne, Swoosie, Julian and Kyla – and, of course, with the late Leslie Jordan, all things that seemed impossible became possible.”

Call Me Kat didn’t get a proper sendoff, but Bialik provided fans with how she would’ve liked the series to end and where she would see the characters in the future.

Bialik continued, “Decide the ending you want, but for me, here’s where I think we all end up: Kat and Max live happily ever after, Randi and Carter get married and do the same, and Sheila is forever in everyone’s life bringing joy and wisdom. And Phil lives on forever. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

See the Instagram post below.

Call Me Kat starred Bialik as a 39-year-old single woman named Kat, who struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you can not have everything you want yet still be happy. After leaving her job as a professor at the University of Louisville, she spends the money her parents set aside for her wedding to open a cat café in Louisville.

In a statement from Fox on Friday, the network said, “We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That’s Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat.”