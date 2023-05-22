HBO Max Is Now Just Max: Everything You Need To Know Including Programs, Pricing & More

May 23 is, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, “our rendezvous with destiny.” That’s because the company has finally dropped the HBO from streaming service HBO Max and become just Max.

For those of us just figuring that out, below is a rundown of pricing, programs, how the service differs from sister streamer Discovery+ and also what to do if you’re an HBO cable subscriber to wants to access Max.

WHAT IS MAX, EXACTLY?

Max combines programming from HBO Max and Discovery. It is the streaming destination for Max and HBO originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and kids content, along with programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands including HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more. You can find it at Max.com.

See the list of programming discussed today and Max product features below.

Zaslav said Max is “home to shows that have a supersized effect on people and culture,” singling out The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession and Euphoria.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

Billed Max as “the one to watch for every mood and every moment,” the service’s three-tier pricing is as follows:

Max Ad Light for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Two concurrent streams.

Max Ad Free for $15.99 a month, or $149.99 a year. Two concurrent streams.

Max Ultimate Ad Free for $19.99 a month, or $199.99 a year. Four concurrent streams.

WHAT SHOWS & MOVIES ARE AVAILABLE?

There are a LOT, but here’s a list of some of them.

Clone High (Max, new animated comedy reboot series)

SmartLess: On the Road (Max, new docuseries)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max, new docuseries)

How to Create a Sex Scandal (Max, new documentary miniseries; relaunch date of former HBO Max)

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max, new animated adventure series)

The service is also offering over 1,000 titles, including the following movies and TV shows, in 4K for customers who select its Ultimate Ad Free Tier:

2001: A Space Odyssey

2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

8-Bit Christmas

A Christmas Mystery

A Christmas Story Christmas

A Clockwork Orange

A Hollywood Christmas

Ahir Shah: Dots

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words

Amy

And Just Like That… The Documentary

And Just Like That…

Antlers

Aquaman

Argo

Avenue 5

Bad Education

Barbarian

Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23.

Batman (1989)

Batman & Robin

Batman And Harley Quinn

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition

Betty

Big Little Lies

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Black Adam

Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart

C.B. Strike

Casablanca

Catherine The Great

Chernobyl

Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?

Coastal Elites

Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show

Cry Macho

Dc League Of Super-Pets

Death On The Nile

DMZ

Don’t Worry Darling

Dune

East Of Eden

Edge Of Tomorrow

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Euphoria

Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always

Expecting Amy

Fahrenheit 451

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

Father Of The Bride

Free Guy

Friends: The Reunion

From The Earth To The Moon

Game Of Thrones

Gaming Wall St

Garcia!

Giant

Godzilla

Godzilla vs. Kong

Goodfellas

Gossip Girl

Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

Hacks

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults

His Dark Materials

Holiday Harmony

House Of The Dragon

House Party

I Hate Suzie

In The Heights

Industry

Irma Vep

It Chapter Two

It’s A Sin

Joker

Judas And The Black Messiah

Julia

Justice League

Kimi

King Richard

Kong: Skull Island

Landscapers

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version)

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version)

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers

Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version)

Love, Lizzo

Lovecraft Country

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty

Magic Mike

Malcolm X

Malignant

Man Of Steel

Mare Of Easttown

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners

Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is

Matrix Reloaded

Matrix Resurrections

Matrix Revolutions

Menudo: Forever Young

Mortal Kombat

Mosaic

Moses Storm: Trash White

My Brilliant Friend

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood

Native Son

No Sudden Move

Ocean’s Eleven

Oslo

Our Flag Means Death

Peacemaker

Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler

Perry Mason

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Rain Dogs

Rap Sh!T

Reminiscence

Rio Bravo

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Rose Matafeo: Horndog

Santa Camp

Scenes From A Marriage

Scoob!

See How They Run

Selena + Chef

Sex And The City

Sharp Objects

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods

Shazam!

Singin’ In The Rain

Sort Of

Soul Of America

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Starstruck

Station Eleven

Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30.

Suicide Squad

Superman: The Movie

Sweet Life: Los Angeles

Take Out With Lisa Ling

That Damn Michael Che

The Baby

The Banshees Of Inisherin

The Batman

The Big Brunch

The Big Shot With Bethenny

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

The Bridge

The Captive

The Climb

The Conjuring

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

The Deuce

The Fallout

The Fastest Woman On Earth

The Flight Attendant

The Gilded Age

The Girl Before

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

The King’s Man

The Last Of Us

The Lego Movie

The Little Things

The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

The Many Saints Of Newark

The Matrix

The Menu

The New Pope

The Night House

The Nun

The Plot Against America

The Righteous Gemstones

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

The Soul Of America

The Staircase

The Suicide Squad

The Survivor

The Third Day

The Tourist

The Undoing

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin

The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium

The White Lotus

The Wizard Of Oz

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Titans

Tom & Jerry

Wahl Street

Watchmen

We Are Who We Are

We Own This City

West Side Story (2021)

White House Plumbers

Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray

MOVIES & TV SHOWS IN THE WORKS:

Among the upcoming programming highlights announced are (click on the link for Deadline’s individual stories):

Fans of Avatar: The Way of Water will also be able to stream in 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Ultimate Ad-Free tier beginning June 7.

WHAT IF I ALREADY SUBSCRIBE TO HBO?

You should be good. Many subscribers will automatically have their HBO Max apps updated to Max on mobile and streaming. If that doesn’t happen for you, download the new Max app. Settings and features associated with your HBO Max account should transfer over.

WHAT ABOUT DISCOVERY+?

Discovery+ will continue to operate as a standalone service and “will be unaffected by all these changes.” exxecs say Discovery+ is a “profitable service” with a sizeable user base. It costs $4.99 with ads, and $6.99 ad light.

MAX PRODUCT FEATURES: