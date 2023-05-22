HBO Max Is Now Just Max: Everything You Need To Know Including Programs, Pricing & More

May 23 is, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, “our rendezvous with destiny.” That’s because the company has finally dropped the HBO from streaming service HBO Max and become just Max.
For those of us just figuring that out, below is a rundown of pricing, programs, how the service differs from sister streamer Discovery+ and also what to do if you’re an HBO cable subscriber to wants to access Max.
WHAT IS MAX, EXACTLY?
Max combines programming from HBO Max and Discovery. It is the streaming destination for Max and HBO originals, Warner Bros. films, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and kids content, along with programming across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands including HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more. You can find it at Max.com.
See the list of programming discussed today and Max product features below.
Zaslav said Max is “home to shows that have a supersized effect on people and culture,” singling out The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Succession and Euphoria.
HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?
Billed Max as “the one to watch for every mood and every moment,” the service’s three-tier pricing is as follows:
- Max Ad Light for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. Two concurrent streams.
- Max Ad Free for $15.99 a month, or $149.99 a year. Two concurrent streams.
- Max Ultimate Ad Free for $19.99 a month, or $199.99 a year. Four concurrent streams.
WHAT SHOWS & MOVIES ARE AVAILABLE?
There are a LOT, but here’s a list of some of them.
Clone High (Max, new animated comedy reboot series)
SmartLess: On the Road (Max, new docuseries)
What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max, new docuseries)
How to Create a Sex Scandal (Max, new documentary miniseries; relaunch date of former HBO Max)
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai (Max, new animated adventure series)
The service is also offering over 1,000 titles, including the following movies and TV shows, in 4K for customers who select its Ultimate Ad Free Tier:
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- 2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
- 8-Bit Christmas
- A Christmas Mystery
- A Christmas Story Christmas
- A Clockwork Orange
- A Hollywood Christmas
- Ahir Shah: Dots
- Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words
- Amy
- And Just Like That… The Documentary
- And Just Like That…
- Antlers
- Aquaman
- Argo
- Avenue 5
- Bad Education
- Barbarian
- Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23.
- Batman (1989)
- Batman & Robin
- Batman And Harley Quinn
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition
- Betty
- Big Little Lies
- Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
- Black Adam
- Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart
- C.B. Strike
- Casablanca
- Catherine The Great
- Chernobyl
- Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?
- Coastal Elites
- Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show
- Cry Macho
- Dc League Of Super-Pets
- Death On The Nile
- DMZ
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Dune
- East Of Eden
- Edge Of Tomorrow
- Elvis
- Empire Of Light
- Euphoria
- Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always
- Expecting Amy
- Fahrenheit 451
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore
- Father Of The Bride
- Free Guy
- Friends: The Reunion
- From The Earth To The Moon
- Game Of Thrones
- Gaming Wall St
- Garcia!
- Giant
- Godzilla
- Godzilla vs. Kong
- Goodfellas
- Gossip Girl
- Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy
- Hacks
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts
- Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2
- Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire
- Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban
- Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
- Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults
- His Dark Materials
- Holiday Harmony
- House Of The Dragon
- House Party
- I Hate Suzie
- In The Heights
- Industry
- Irma Vep
- It Chapter Two
- It’s A Sin
- Joker
- Judas And The Black Messiah
- Julia
- Justice League
- Kimi
- King Richard
- Kong: Skull Island
- Landscapers
- Lizzo: Live In Concert
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version)
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version)
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers
- Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version)
- Love, Lizzo
- Lovecraft Country
- Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty
- Magic Mike
- Malcolm X
- Malignant
- Man Of Steel
- Mare Of Easttown
- Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners
- Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is
- Matrix Reloaded
- Matrix Resurrections
- Matrix Revolutions
- Menudo: Forever Young
- Mortal Kombat
- Mosaic
- Moses Storm: Trash White
- My Brilliant Friend
- My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood
- Native Son
- No Sudden Move
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Oslo
- Our Flag Means Death
- Peacemaker
- Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler
- Perry Mason
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
- Rain Dogs
- Rap Sh!T
- Reminiscence
- Rio Bravo
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
- Rose Matafeo: Horndog
- Santa Camp
- Scenes From A Marriage
- Scoob!
- See How They Run
- Selena + Chef
- Sex And The City
- Sharp Objects
- Shazam: Fury Of The Gods
- Shazam!
- Singin’ In The Rain
- Sort Of
- Soul Of America
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Starstruck
- Station Eleven
- Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30.
- Suicide Squad
- Superman: The Movie
- Sweet Life: Los Angeles
- Take Out With Lisa Ling
- That Damn Michael Che
- The Baby
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- The Batman
- The Big Brunch
- The Big Shot With Bethenny
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
- The Bridge
- The Captive
- The Climb
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Deuce
- The Fallout
- The Fastest Woman On Earth
- The Flight Attendant
- The Gilded Age
- The Girl Before
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
- The King’s Man
- The Last Of Us
- The Lego Movie
- The Little Things
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E.
- The Many Saints Of Newark
- The Matrix
- The Menu
- The New Pope
- The Night House
- The Nun
- The Plot Against America
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Sex Lives Of College Girls
- The Soul Of America
- The Staircase
- The Suicide Squad
- The Survivor
- The Third Day
- The Tourist
- The Undoing
- The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin
- The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium
- The White Lotus
- The Wizard Of Oz
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Titans
- Tom & Jerry
- Wahl Street
- Watchmen
- We Are Who We Are
- We Own This City
- West Side Story (2021)
- White House Plumbers
- Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
- Wonder Woman (2017)
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray
MOVIES & TV SHOWS IN THE WORKS:
Among the upcoming programming highlights announced are (click on the link for Deadline’s individual stories):
- Max original Harry Potter series, a faithful adaptation of the beloved original book series by J.K. Rowling, who will serve as executive producer;
- Max original comedy series derived from The Big Bang Theory;
- HBO original Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight;
- Max original drama series based on The Conjuring films;
- Magnolia Network’s Fixer Upper: The Hotel;
- Discovery Channel’s Survive the Raft;
- Max original Peter & the Wolf short film from U2’s Bono;
- Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty: The Anime;
- Investigation Discovery’s Lost Women of Highway 20;
- Cartoon Network’s Tiny Toons Looniversity; and
- TLC’s Love & Translation
Fans of Avatar: The Way of Water will also be able to stream in 4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on the Ultimate Ad-Free tier beginning June 7.
WHAT IF I ALREADY SUBSCRIBE TO HBO?
You should be good. Many subscribers will automatically have their HBO Max apps updated to Max on mobile and streaming. If that doesn’t happen for you, download the new Max app. Settings and features associated with your HBO Max account should transfer over.
WHAT ABOUT DISCOVERY+?
Discovery+ will continue to operate as a standalone service and “will be unaffected by all these changes.” exxecs say Discovery+ is a “profitable service” with a sizeable user base. It costs $4.99 with ads, and $6.99 ad light.
MAX PRODUCT FEATURES:
- Premium Video Playback. A new video playback experience will deliver smooth and cinematic video to users, wherever and however they prefer to watch. Whether binging their favorites, watching offline on-the-go, or tuning in on Sunday nights for the latest episode of Succession, users can count on seamlessly diving into their preferred worlds.
- Personalization. Max will expand personalization beyond just the home page, offering a differentiated and high-performing experience for every user across the whole service. By significantly increasing our investment in machine learning while maintaining an editorial voice, Max will deliver a unique human and machine approach that will help surface the best content for our users.
- More Prominent Kids Experience. At launch, Max will introduce a default kids profile for new subscribers along with accompanying parental controls. Parents can choose to customize settings and select to limit content for the kids profile by ratings: little kids (tv-y), big kids (tv-y7, tvy7-fv), big kids plus (tv-g, g), preteens (tv-pg/pg), or teens (tv-14, pg-13). Parents will also have the ability to set individual profile PINs to lock access to their adult profiles, as well as a parent code to lock their children inside of the Max kids experience.
- Simplified Navigation. Max works harder so viewers don’t have to. Streamlined categories, improved content details pages, shortcuts, dedicated brand hubs and thematic content rails, make exploring the app and discovering new interests easier. The updated design coupled with a better personalization engine will help consumers quickly find and discover the best of what they are looking for.
- 4K UHD. The Ultimate Ad-Free tier of Max, as noted above, will have an expanded catalog of content available in 4K UHD including key programming such as Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, The Dark Knight Trilogy and more. All Warner Bros. movies released this year and going forward will also be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows.
