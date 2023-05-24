Max Boards ‘Mermicorno: Starfall’ Animated Series From Thunderbird’s Atomic Cartoons And Tokidoki

EXCLUSIVE: Max has boarded Mermicorno: Starfall, an animated series from Canada’s Thunderbird Entertainment.

The series, produced by Thunderbird’s Atomic Cartoons in partnership with global design company Tokidoki, has gone into production and will debut exclusively on Max in the U.S. in 2025.

That follows a deal with Thunderbird, which is selling it internationally and is also co-managing consumer products rights for the IP with LA-based Tokidoki, which means ‘Sometimes’ in Japanese. They plan to debut the series at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas in mid-June.

Mermicorno: Starfall is billed as a “smart and fun adventure-comedy that takes place in a fantastical and magical undersea world, where a team of Mermicorno [enchanting half-‘Unicorno’/half-fish creatures] join together to save the ocean from the threat of the evil Ika Inkblot.”

The series marks the first to bring to life Tokidoki’s ocean world and Mermicorno character family. The first character from the brand was launched in 2015, with collectibles, apparel and accessories debuting a year after.

Atomic, the Canadian studio behind Netflix kids series such as Oddballs, Princess Power and My Little Pony: Make Your Mark, is overseeing production and final delivery of Mermicorno: Starfall. Thunderbird’s CEO and Chair Jennifer Twiner McCarron and President and Chief Creative Officer Matthew Berkowitz, and Aaron Behl, VP of Atomic Originals, will executive produce along with Tokidoki’s Chief Creative Officer Legno and CEO Mohajer, and Shea Fontana (Monster High, Polly Pocket).

“We’ve long been dedicated fans and collectors of tokidoki and its Mermicorno brand. There’s magic in these Mermicorno, and we felt there was a tremendous opportunity to fill a white space for an intelligent adventure-comedy to appeal to both girls and boys — and their families,” said Berkowitz.

“Having this opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant minds of Simone and Pooneh at Tokidoki, as well as Shea Fontana, has been incredible for our studio. We believe we are going to bring a tremendous show to Max and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”