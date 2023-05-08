Matthew McConaughey To Star In ‘The Rivals Of Amziah King’ From ‘Vast Of Night’ Filmmaker Andrew Patterson – Cannes

Matthew McConaughey has been set to lead crime thriller The Rivals of Amziah King, written and directed by Andrew Patterson (The Vast of Night). Black Bear International will launch offshore sales in Cannes with WME Independent repping U.S. rights.

Although specific plot details are being kept under wraps, the film is described as a deeply atmospheric, character-focused crime thriller set against the unique backdrop of remote Oklahoma. McConaughey will play the titular role of Amziah King.

Black Bear Pictures is fully financing. Producers are Heyday Films’ David Heyman, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler, Heyday’s Jeffrey Clifford, Will Greenfield and Patterson. Executive Producers include Heyday’s Rob Silva and Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova.

Schwarzman commented, “Black Bear is thrilled to partner with our friends at Heyday in supporting the bold creation that will be The Rivals of Amziah King. Andrew Patterson’s visionary filmmaking and Matthew McConaughey’s extraordinary talent are sure to deliver audiences a truly original and compelling film.”

Heyman said, “When I first watched The Vast of Night it was clear me that Andrew Patterson was a remarkable talent with a singular vision. I am incredibly excited to be working with Andrew and to support him and Matthew as they bring Amziah to life and make what I believe will be an extraordinary film.”

Oscar winner McConaughey recently reprised his voice role as Buster Moon in Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 and voiced Elvis Presley in Agent Elvis for Sony and Netflix, as well as starring in Guy Ritchie’s 2019 crime pic The Gentlemen. He is also in negotiations to star in the untitled Yellowstone sequel.

Patterson’s debut feature, The Vast of Night, premiered at Slamdance in 2019 before moving on to play the Palm Springs, Edinburgh, Hamptons and Toronto festivals. Amazon Studios licensed worldwide rights and Patterson went on to win the 2021 Gotham Awards Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award, as well as receive Gotham nominations for Best Screenplay and Audience Award. He was also nominated for a Film Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

McConaughey and Patterson are represented by WME. Greenfield is repped by APA.