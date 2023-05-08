Matt Fechter Joins Stride As Manager

Matt Fechter, previously an agent with CAA and Hyperion, has joined Stride as a manager.

“When Matt said he was ready to cross the aisle, I knew he would be a great fit for what and how we are building over here at Stride,” said Stride’s co-founder Matt Shelton. “Matt has always been a managerial agent, so this feels like a very natural transition that aligns with his existing skill set. His easy charisma, endearing curiosity and intelligence shine through not only in the way he carries himself, but the people he surrounds himself with, and the clients whose careers he continues to build. We’re excited to have him here for the next chapter of his growing career.”

Fechter represents Aristotle Athari (SNL), Miles Brown (black-ish), Martin Martinez (Primo, Magnum P.I.), Luke Millington-Drake (Jury Duty, Reboot), Maura Grace Athari (Interview with the Vampire), Jenny Gorelick, and Maggie Rawlins.

“Mike and Matt have fostered incredible relationships around town, and I couldn’t be more excited to join their talented team at Stride,” said Fechter. “In this ever-changing landscape, they have a distinct vision for managing artists, elevating their careers, and growing Stride to even greater heights.”

Fechter started his career at Bender Spink and then UTA in 2013.