‘Matlock’, ‘Elsbeth’ & Wayans’ Family Comedy ‘Poppa’s House’ Ordered To Series At CBS

The network has handed series orders to Matlock, starring Kathy Bates; The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth; and the Wayans family comedy, which now is known as Poppa’s House.

The trio will air during the 2023-24 season and will be joined by Tracker, starring Justin Hartley, which formerly was known as The Never Game and was ordered to series in December.

CBS isn’t specifying episode orders, particularly given the current writers strike, but given that all three come from its own studio, the network can be flexible.

It comes after CBS made some space for new titles after axing East New York and True Lies on Tuesday, though it reversed its decision to cancel S.W.A.T., instead bringing the drama back for a seventh and final season.

The news, however, isn’t good for JumpStart, its other comedy pilot, starring Terry Crews, which is not moving forward at the network.

All of this comes ahead of CBS’ reveal of its schedule, which is set for Wednesday, as the company has nixed its traditional New York upfront.

There’s been strong buzz surrounding both Matlock, a reboot of the classic series from Jane the Virgin’s Jennie Snyder Urman, and Elsbeth starring Carrie Preston from Michelle and Robert King.

In Matlock, Bates stars as brilliant septuagenarian Madeline Matlock, who after achieving success in her younger years rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within.

It also stars Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah.

Jennie Snyder Urman writes and exec produces via her Sutton Street banner along with her production partner Joanna Klein. Bates, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will also exec produce the series from CBS Studios. Kat Coiro directed and exec produced the pilot.

In Elsbeth, Carrie Preston returns as Elsbeth Tascioni, who has featured in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. After her successful career in Chicago, the astute but unconventional attorney, utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

Wendell Pierce also stars as Captain CW Wagner with Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya.

Jonathan Tolins serves as showrunner and exec produces with writers and exec producers Robert King and Michelle King. The former also directs and Liz Glotzer from the duo’s King Size Productions also exec produces the CBS Studios series.

On the comedy side, Poppa’s House is a multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.

Wayans plays legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa, who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, played by Wayans Jr., a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

Essence Atkins plays Ivy and Tetona Jackson stars as Nina.

CBS Studios produces. Kevin Hench is exec producer, who co-wrote the pilot with Wayans, who also exec produces alongside Wayans Jr. Andy Ackerman directed and exec produced the pilot, while Kameron Tarlow is the producer at Wayans Jr.’s Two Shakes Entertainment overseeing the project.