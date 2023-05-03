‘MasterChef Australia’ Returning After Jock Zonfrillo’s Death

MasterChef Australia‘s new season has been rescheduled to launch on Sunday (May 7) evening following the death of judge Jock Zonfrillo.

The 15th season of the Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia cooking competition had been set to launch this past Sunday in Australia but was postponed after it emerged Zonfrillo had unexpectedly died aged 46.

Zonfrillo’s family have given their blessing to Network 10’s plan, according to the channel. Filming had already wrapped, with Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong the judging trio. A special dedicated to the chef and broadcaster will air directly before the episode on current affairs show The Sunday Project.

“With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 7,” said the report.

“MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks.

“It is with Jock on our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come.”

The Sunday Project segment will include contributions from friends reflecting on his personal and professional life.

Zonfrillo joined the MasterChef team as a judge alongside former winner and chef Allen and food critic Leong in 2019 after the exits of Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston. While some were concerned the changes would impact ratings, the show has continued to be one of Australia’s top performing reality competitions and sells internationally.