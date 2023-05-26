‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video Of The Moments After Final Episode Wrapped

“I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed.” That’s a snippet from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan’s Instagram post today on her thoughts after the final episode of the Emmy-winning series dropped on Prime Video. Brosnahan shared some behind-the-scenes images in a photo gallery followed by a video of the moments immediately after the final scene was shot. (Hint – there’s a lot of confetti).

“This marvelous adventure changed my life in more ways than I can count,” Brosnahan wrote in her Instagram post. “I met some of the greatest people I’ve ever known and now get to call them family, mentors and friends. I went to television boot camp and learned how to be a better performer, leader and producer. I wore stunningly beautiful clothes, ate an embarrassing amount of prop food, got the middle finger from Alex [Borstein] daily. I grew up. I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed.

“Everyone says it but they’re lying because our crew is the best in the business,” she continued. “So many folks have been pouring their time and talent into this show since its first season and none of this would have been possible without their dedication. We had the greatest cast and writers and producers and department heads and [series creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino steering our ship. She trusted all of us with her baby and pushed us to be better. And you watched it! You were wind in our sails through long days and tough nights. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and will be for a long, long time. Tits up to the final chapter.”

See the photos and watch the video in her post below.