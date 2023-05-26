You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Deadline's Strike Talk Podcast With Billy Ray & Todd Garner Week 4: Bill Mechanic On What It Will Take To End The Stalemate
Read the full story

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares Video Of The Moments After Final Episode Wrapped

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 wraps
Philippe Antonello / Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

“I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed.” That’s a snippet from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan’s Instagram post today on her thoughts after the final episode of the Emmy-winning series dropped on Prime Video. Brosnahan shared some behind-the-scenes images in a photo gallery followed by a video of the moments immediately after the final scene was shot. (Hint – there’s a lot of confetti).

“This marvelous adventure changed my life in more ways than I can count,” Brosnahan wrote in her Instagram post. “I met some of the greatest people I’ve ever known and now get to call them family, mentors and friends. I went to television boot camp and learned how to be a better performer, leader and producer. I wore stunningly beautiful clothes, ate an embarrassing amount of prop food, got the middle finger from Alex [Borstein] daily. I grew up. I laughed til I cried and cried til I laughed.

Related Story

Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe & Laurence Fishburne Join Rami Malek In Thriller 'Amateur' For 20th Century

“Everyone says it but they’re lying because our crew is the best in the business,” she continued. “So many folks have been pouring their time and talent into this show since its first season and none of this would have been possible without their dedication. We had the greatest cast and writers and producers and department heads and [series creator] Amy Sherman-Palladino steering our ship. She trusted all of us with her baby and pushed us to be better. And you watched it! You were wind in our sails through long days and tough nights. I am overwhelmed with gratitude and will be for a long, long time. Tits up to the final chapter.”

See the photos and watch the video in her post below.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad