Marvel To Drop All Episodes Of ‘Hawkeye’ Spin-Off ‘Echo’ At Once On Disney+ In Streaming Strategy Shift

Marvel is launching a new binging strategy on Disney+.

Kevin Feige just revealed that all episodes of Hawkeye spin-off Echo will drop at once on November 29.

This is a new move for the company, which has previously aired episodes week to week.

“In Hawkeye, fans were first introduced to Maya Lopez, a character played by Alaqua Cox. She will return to get her revenge in Echo, a limited drama from an incredible team of indigenous writers, directors and cast members. And in a first for us all episodes will drop on November 29,” he said at Disney’s Upfronts.

The series centers around Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American superhero who has a talent to imitate any opponent’s fighting style. Alaqua Cox is playing Maya and was introduced during Hawkeye’s six episode run. Maya, in the comics, has also run in the circles of Daredevil, Moon Knight and the Avengers.

Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning and Graham Greene also star.

Meanwhile, the second season of Loki will air weekly from October 6.