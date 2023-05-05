Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Pic Starring Mahershala Ali Pushes Production Start Date Due To Writers Strike

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Producer/Actor Mahershala Ali from Apple Original Film's 'Swan Song' attends Deadline's The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Deadline)

Marvel Studios is pushing back production on its upcoming Blade starring Mahershala Ali after pre-production was temporally shut down due to the writers strike sources close to the production confirmed to Deadline. Marvel just hired Nic Pizzolatto to pen the script and given that he was just hired and can’t do any work on it during the strike, the studio thought it best to push production on filming till script was ready

Marvel had no comment.

Marvel still is planning to move forward on its other upcoming shoots that include Thunderbolts and Deadpool 3, which shoot later this summer. They are also currently shooting Captain America: New World Order starring Anthony Mackie in Atlanta.

The upcoming pic also stars Mia Goth

Yann Demange is set to direct the pic, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige producing. Ali is starring in the titular role.

