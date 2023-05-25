Market In Focus: What’s In Store For NEM Dubrovnik’s Tenth Edition

Heading into its tenth edition next month, NEM Dubrovnik 2023 looks set to be its biggest event yet. Taking place from June 5-8 at the Dubrovnik Palace Hotel, the annual TV market will feature 11 keynote speakers as part of the program this year. They include: All3Media International CEO Louise Pedersen; SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan; Sony Pictures Television’s EVP of Distribution and Networks EMEA Mark Young; and United Group CEO Victoriya Boklag.

Further keynote speakers are: Warner Bros. Discovery’s Jamie Cooke; Cosmote TV exec director Dimitris Michalakis; Viaplay Group’s Vanda Rapti; Big Light Productions CEO Frank Spotnitz; CME CEO Dušan Švalek; Movistar Plus+’s Maria Valenzuela; and Beta Film MD Moritz von Kruedener. Execs from Lionsgate, Mediawan Rights and BBC Studios are also set to be in attendance.

The opening session will be a tribute to 10 years of the NEM brand, where Sanja Božić-Ljubičić, founder and CEO, will moderate a panel with execs who have attended each market across the last decade. “It’s going to be a really fun panel where we reminisce the last decade,” she tells Deadline.

As usual, there will be a raft of panels focusing on the local and European markets such as “Central Europe: What Story Do We Want To Tell The World?”, “Is Europe Being Territorially Divided In Terms of Global Streamers’ Investments?” and “End-User Pricing Wars,” which will examine SVoD services and operators dealing with inflation and the effects of an overcrowded market.

A special part of the agenda will be this year’s TV Tech showcase, a slot that is dedicated purely to technology companies that improve the growth and development of the TV industry with their innovative solutions. Big Pictures’ Anette Schaefer will host the panel and showcase by companies Comcast Technology Solutions, Broadpeak, Gcore and Sandbox Group.

In addition to a host of presentations, Sony Pictures Television, Lionsgate, BBC Studios and The Walt Disney Company will all be hosting screenings and showcases at the four-day event.

Božić-Ljubičić says that this year’s event is the “most ambitious ever” and that she hopes it will be the most fruitful yet, particularly in terms of encouraging co-productions between the region and international markets.

“It’s so important that we facilitate co-production in the region, and I really hope this year’s edition sees people join hands, work together and create something together,” she says. “In terms of business you always have to try and provide your best and people will hopefully recognize it.”