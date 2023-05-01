Marine Dramedy ‘The Corps’ Greenlit At Netflix Starring Miles Heizer & Vera Farmiga From Andy Parker & Norman Lear

Netflix has ordered a Marine comedy drama starring Miles Heizer and Vera Farmiga.

The streamer has greenlit The Corps (w/t), which comes from Andy Parker and Norman Lear.

The series is inspired by Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine.

Set in 1990, The Corps is about Cameron, a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray — a dangerous move when being gay in the military meant jail time or worse. As these two friends plunge into Marine Corps boot camp, where the landmines are both literal and metaphorical, they join a platoon of young men on a harrowing journey of transformation.

Heizer plays Cameron and Farmiga plays his mother Barbara.

Max Parker, Liam Oh, Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Paris, Blake Burt, Logan Gould, Zach Roerig, Johnathan Nieves, Brandon Tyler Moore, Ivan Hoey Jr., Anthony Marble and Joy Osmanski also star.

Andy Parker (Tales of the City) will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer of the ten-part series with Peter Hoar (The Last of Us) directing and serving as exec producer on the first episode. Norman Lear, Brent Miller Rachel Davidson and Scott Hornbacher exec produce with U.S. Marine Greg Cope White serving as writer and producer.

Sony Pictures Television is the studio.