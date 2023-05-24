Margot Robbie On The Sexualization Of Barbie & Why She Wanted To Cast Gal Gadot

Margot Robbie is opening up about Barbie and the sexualization of the doll. The star of the Greta Gerwig-directed film also reveals that she wanted to get Gal Gadot

In a new interview with Vogue, Robbie talks about the controversy regarding the sexualization of Barbie.

“She’s a doll. She’s a plastic doll. She doesn’t have organs. If she doesn’t have organs, she doesn’t have reproductive organs. If she doesn’t have reproductive organs, would she even feel sexual desire? No, I don’t think she could,” Robbie told the magazine.

She continued, “She is sexualized. But she should never be sexy. People can project sex onto her. Yes, she can wear a short skirt, but because it’s fun and pink. Not because she wanted you to see her butt.”

Robbie said that she envisioned the star of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, as a Barbie because she gave “Barbie energy.”

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” Robbie said. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Robbie is also an executive producer on the film and she recently talked about the Barbie script, thinking that it was something the studio would never approve.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,” she told BAFTA. “Because they are never going to let us make this movie.”

Barbie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ariana Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou and Marisa Abela.