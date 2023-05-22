French Producer Stripped Of Cannes Accreditation For Publicly Criticizing Fest Gets A Badge

Skip to main content
Leading French producer Marc Missonnier, who had his Cannes Film Festival accreditation revoked after he publicly criticized its selection of Catherine Corsini’s Homecoming, has finally received a badge.

Missonnier tweeted a picture of his accreditation badge on Monday saying: “All’s well that ends well. Thank you Cannes Film Festival for this gesture and to all those who showed their support. Back to Paris this afternoon.”   

The producer, whose credits include François Ozon’s 8 Femmes and Swimming Pool as well as Xavier Giannoli’s Marguerite, posted a series of Tweets in April slamming Cannes for selecting Homecoming for Competition after accusations of misconduct on set and said he was going to boycott the festival. Corsini has vehemently denied the accusations.

Missonnier travelled to Cannes nonetheless to participate in the Marché du Film but on his arrival, last Wednesday discovered his accreditation had been cancelled a few days previously without anyone telling him.

He Tweeted that he had been told it was because of his calling for “a boycott in a virulent personal campaign.”

The European Producers Club (EPC) issued a statement expressing solidarity for Missonnier, decrying the move as an attack on freedom of expression.

The body, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is an association of 160 influential film and TV producers from across Europe, including Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz, Haut et Court’s Carole Scotta and Solomon Film’s Ida Solomon.

Deadline has contacted Missonnier and the EPC for further comment.

