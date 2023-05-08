Alison Oliver, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron & Odessa Young Board Crime Thriller ‘The Order’ From AGC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Alison Oliver (Saltburn), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Marc Maron (To Leslie) and Odessa Young (The Staircase) have closed deals to join The Order, the crime thriller to be directed for Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios by Justin Kurzel, which is heading into production on Wednesday.

No specifics as to roles of the new cast members have been disclosed, but they join an ensemble that Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult and Tye Sheridan will lead, as previously announced.

Based on Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt’s book The Silent Brotherhood, which chronicles the escalating crimes of the titular white supremacist domestic terror group, the film is set in 1983 amongst the series of increasingly violent bank robberies, counterfeiting operations and armored car heists that frightened communities throughout the Pacific Northwest. As baffled law enforcement agents scrambled for answers, a lone FBI agent (Law), stationed in the sleepy, picturesque town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, came to believe the crimes were not the work of traditional, financially motivated criminals, but a group of dangerous domestic terrorists, inspired by a radical, charismatic leader (Hoult), who are plotting a devastating war against the federal government of the United States.

Oscar nominee Zach Baylin (Creed III, King Richard) adapted the screenplay, with AGC Studios to fully finance the project and produce with Bryan Haas of Chasing Epic Pictures and Law’s Riff Raff Entertainment. Haas, Law and Ford will produce alongside Kurzel, Ben Jackson and Stephen Fuss of Riff Raff Entertainment, with Baylin, Kate Susman, Jeremy Saulnier and Zach Garrett of AGC Studios serving as exec producers. CAA Media Finance is representing North American rights to the film.

Oliver is an Irish actress who recently made her TV debut in the BBC Three/Hulu miniseries Conversations with Friends, based on Sally Rooney’s same-name novel, starring there opposite Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke. She’ll next be seen starring alongside Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen in the British drama series Best Interests penned by Jack Thorne, and in Amazon and LuckyChap’s anticipated thriller Saltburn written and directed by Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell.

Recently landing her first Emmy nomination for her lead role in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Smollett has also previously been seen on such series as Underground, True Blood, Parenthood and Friday Night Lights, among others. She’s most recently appeared on the film side in titles like Lou, Spiderhead and Birds of Prey, having also been seen in The Great Debaters, Eve’s Bayou and more. The actress earlier this year signed on to star in Sunflower, a Lionsgate film on which she’ll reteam with Lovecraft Country‘s Misha Green.

Maron is an actor and comedian who starred opposite Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie and has also been seen in films like Respect, Worth and Joker, to name a few. The SAG and Critics’ Choice Award nominee created and starred in the IFC series Maron and is otherwise best known on the TV side for starring in Netflix’s GLOW. Maron’s latest comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, debuted on HBO in February. Other upcoming projects for him include the Amazon series The Horror of Dolores Roach and an untitled, Richard Curtis-penned Christmas film for Universal/Peacock, in which he’ll star alongside Melissa McCarthy.

Young starred alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette and more in HBO Max’s recent miniseries The Staircase and also had a major role in CBS All Access’s The Stand, based on the post-apocalyptic novel by Stephen King. Notable film credits for the actress include Mothering Sunday, Shirley, Assassination Nation and Sweet Virginia. Among the actress’s other upcoming projects is the thriller Manodrome, with Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody, which world premiered at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Oliver is represented by CAA and the UK’s Curtis Brown Group; Smollett by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Del Shaw Moonves; Maron by APA, Avalon Management and Granderson Des Rochers; and Young by CAA, Shanahan Management in Australia, Echo Lake Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.