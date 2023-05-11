‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo To Lead Netflix’s Mexican Feature ‘Pedro Páramo’

Manuel García-Rulfo has been cast in the title role of Netflix’s Spanish-language film Pedro Páramo. Shooting has begun on the Mexican film, which marks cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto’s directorial debut.

García-Rulfo is best known for Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer, which debuted last year. He is leading Pedro Páramo opposite Tenoch Huerta, who will play Juan Preciado in the Mateo Gil adaptation of the Juan Rulfo novel.

They are joined by Ilse Salas, Mayra Batalla, Héctor Kotsifakis, Roberto Sosa, Dolores Heredia, Giovanna Zacarías, Noé Hernández and Yoshira Escárrega among others.

Rulfo’s original novel follows a man who attempts to meet his father for the first time after his mother’s death, only to find a ghost town filled with spectral figures and discovers the reckless and dangerous choices his dad made during his life.

“Our commitment to Mexican cinema takes on a whole new dimension with the start of production of Pedro Páramo, the adaptation of Juan Rulfo’s seminal work,” said Francisco Ramos, VP of Latin American Content at Netflix. “We are proud to take on this challenge, hand in hand with one of Mexico’s most talented and universally renowned artists, Rodrigo Prieto, who will direct Mateo Gil’s excellent script. We want Mexico to be seen and be felt with Pedro Páramo.”

Netflix has been upping its investment in Mexican originals. Earlier this month, we told you the streamer was making heist drama series Bandidos out of the country.

Stacy Perskie, whose Redrum production label is making Bandidos alongside Wonder Street, is attached to Pedro Páramo as producer along with Rafael Ley from Woo Films. Eugenio Caballero and Carlos Y. Jacques are in charge of production design, Anna Terrazas of costume design and Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the score.

The feature is shooting on different locations throughout the country over the next few months. A premiere of 2024 is expected.