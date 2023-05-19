Quiver Boards North American Rights To Holiday Film ‘Christmas Actually’ Starring Malin Akerman, Ryan Hansen & Amy Smart; Highland Selling At Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has boarded recently wrapped holiday film Christmas Actually, starring Malin Akerman (Billions), Ryan Hansen (Party Down) and Amy Smart (Stargirl).

Directed by Shane Dax Taylor (The Best Man) and written by Taylor alongside Austin Nichols (who also stars in the film), Quiver plans to release the film in North America this holiday season. Highland Film Group is handling international rights to the movie and is selling at the Cannes market.

In Christmas Actually, Elizabeth (Malin Akerman) works for her fiancé’s father’s real estate company in the big city. Fed up with Elizabeth’s unprofessional antics, her soon-to-be father-in-law sends her back to her hometown during the holiday season to convince an old flame, Randy (Ryan Hansen), to sell his ski resort to the firm in order to keep her job. Randy agrees to sell, but only if she can win the town’s annual winter challenge, which includes outrageous and fun ski events. Aggravating her plans further, she must face off against the perennial champion, her estranged sister (Amy Smart), now more determined than ever to ‘out-sleigh’ her rivals!

“We are excited to bring this new romantic comedy to audiences for the upcoming Christmas season,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “Malin, Ryan and Amy bring a charming mix of romance, laughs and dysfunctional family dynamics that are sure to deliver some holiday cheer.”

The film is produced by Daniel Cummings (The Best Man), and executive producers include Tyler W. Konney and Nicholas Erickson from Taylor & Dodge, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Grady Craig from BondIt Media Capital, and Berry Meyerowitz, Jeff Sackman, Larry Greenberg and Stefania Monsalve Reed from Quiver Distribution.

Malin Akerman is repped by Mosaic, UTA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, Amy Smart is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and The Gersh Agency and Ryan Hansen is repped by The Gersh Agency.