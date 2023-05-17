Maika Monroe & Troy Kotsur To Lead Crime Thriller ‘In Cold Light’, Marking The Latter’s First Movie Since Memorable Oscar Win For ‘CODA’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Maika Monroe (It Follows) and Troy Kotsur (CODA) have been cast as leads in crime thriller In Cold Light, which will mark the English-language debut of French-Canadian director Maxime Giroux (Felix And Meira).

The project, due to shoot later this year, is Kotsur’s first movie since he memorably won the best supporting actor Oscar for CODA.

XYZ Films is handling world rights and is introducing the film to buyers at this week’s Cannes Market.

The official synopsis reads: “Ava (Monroe) is trapped. Like a bull in a bucking chute, seconds before exploding onto the rodeo stage. She is hunted. Pursued by those who killed her brother, pursued by her own demons. Ava needs to make a choice. To either save herself and fight another day or to push and become the woman she wishes she could be.”

Pic was written by Patrick Whistler, and is produced by Mike MacMillan (Mobile Homes) and Yanick Letourneau (Night of the Kings), with Jean-Yves Roubin (Titane) co-producing. XYZ Films is executive producing and financing with investment funding coming from IPR.VC, and with the support of Telefilm Canada and SODEC.

Monroe is best known for horror film It Follows, The Guest and Watcher. She has recently been starring opposite Nicolas Cage in movie Long Legs, which has been picked up by Neon.

Kotsur is best known for his supporting role in CODA, for which he became the first deaf male actor to win an Oscar, BAFTA and SAG award. His theater work has included Tony winner Big River on Broadway.

Giroux leapt out to critical recognition with his powerful 2014 Toronto Film Festival and San Sebastian feature Felix and Meira, Canada’s submission for the best foreign language film Oscar. Competing in 60+ festivals, the film won more than 20 prizes on the circuit. His subsequent feature, The Great Darkened Days, starring Sarah Gadon, premiered at TIFF 2018 and went on to win five Canadian Screen Awards.

“I am so excited to get this film underway. The cast and filmmaking team, most that I’ve worked with for years, is incredible. After years honing and fine-tuning, we’re to shoot this wild ride,” said Giroux.

“This film is going to be stunning and kinetic,” said Letourneau and MacMillan. “The gritty thriller at the core of the film promises to elevate in the hands of Maxime and this excellent cast. We’re crafting something unique and with a genuine signature. We simply cannot wait to share this one with audiences.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of In Cold Light,” confirmed XYZ’s Todd Brown. “Writer Patrick Whistler has quickly become one of our favorite screenwriters on the planet; director Maxime Giroux is the heir apparent to the filmmaking tradition that has already brought talents like Denis Villeneuve and Jean Marc Vallée to the world; the producing team’s recent credits read like a who’s who of recent Cannes and Venice phenoms; Maika Monroe is quickly developing into one of the truly iconic performers of her generation; and what’s left unsaid about Troy Kotsur coming off his very well deserved Oscar win for CODA? This team is an absolute powerhouse.”

Monroe is repped by WMA and Entertainment 360. Kotsur is repped by Verve Talent and Literary Agency and Metric Talent and Literary Management.