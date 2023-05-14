‘M3gan’ Star Violet McGraw Signs For Indie Production ‘A Wonderful Way With Dragons’

Violet McGraw, whose iconic dancing in the surprise horror hit M3gan became a viral sensation, has signed to headline the cast for A Wonderful Way with Dragons, written, directed, and produced by Delfine Paolini.

The film will begin production this summer in Upstate NY. It marks Paolini’s feature film directorial debut.

‘Dragons’ follows a group of six children and a sinister, possibly imaginary, friend, abandoned on an enigmatic island after a pandemic has swept the world. Their struggle to survive becomes paled by individual desires for each other and for power.

Joining McGraw are Ben Ahlers of the TV series The Gilded Age; Miguel Angel Garcia, star of The Long Game; Taylor Geare from the film Inception; Donnie Masihi of the TV series This Is Us; Ian Foreman, star of the TV series Let the Right One In; and Theodore Dalton, a fashion model turned actor most recently seen in a nationwide Ralph Lauren ad campaign.

“I wrote this script at the beginning of the pandemic, when the fragility of society became painfully evident. I wanted to explore what holds a society together,” said Paolini. “Civilization begins when individuals within a community support each other. Once the desire is lost to help one another, society devolves.”

The film seeks to express that civilization, with its morals and conventions, can disappear, leaving only ‘a heap of broken images.’ “I hope the film conveys the effect of isolation, and how easily it can dismantle a society of children.”

Urs Hirschbiegel, Delfine Paolini, Adam Lukens, Russel Cramer, Gautam Kadian and Sarah Rosen will produce the film with Rene Bastian as executive producer.