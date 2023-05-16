Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning Tapped To Host 57th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are making their return to Country Music’s Biggest Night.

The duo has been tapped to co-host the 57th annual CMA Awards in November. The ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

This marks the second year in a row that Bryan and Manning are taking the stage to host the CMA Awards.

Last year’s 56th annual CMA Awards grew to a 3-year audience high with 9.7M people tuning in after 7 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. The show scored a 1.79 rating among the 18-49 entertainment demographic.

ABC also says the show was the most social TV program that evening with 3.7M total social interactions and 5.3M video views.

The first CMA Awards Banquet and Show was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.