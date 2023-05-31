Lucy Liu Voicing Tribeca VR Experience ‘The Pirate Queen’

EXCLUSIVE: Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Elementary star Lucy Liu will voice and executive-produce Tribeca Festival (June 7-18)-bound immersive experience, The Pirate Queen, about fabled Chinese pirate leader Cheng Shih.

The project, from UK writer-producer-director Eloise Singer of Singer Studios, will see players take on the identity of Shih to complete a series of puzzle-based tasks and outsmart enemies to become the Pirate Queen. Orion Lee (First Cow) is also among voice cast.

According to producers, The Pirate Queen game is part of a franchise currently being developed alongside a graphic novel, podcast and TV series, with China’s Seesaw Films (The Farewell).

“Lucy is a formidable talent, her performance as the voice of the Pirate Queen is truly exceptional,” said director Singer. “It was a pleasure working with her to bring the character to life, her ability to convey depth and nuance into the character have added layers of complexity to Cheng Shih’s personality, making the Pirate Queen a truly compelling and memorable character.”

“I’m really excited to be working alongside Eloise to bring new life to a forgotten story about Cheng Shih – a fascinating woman, who with incredible resilience and tenacity, became a powerful pirate leader during the Qing Dynasty,” added Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill star Liu. “This project marks the first time I embody a character through immersive storytelling and I’m honored to join forces with Singer Studios to share this historical narrative with a potentially new and expanded audience.”

Shih was a young pirate leader active in the South China Sea from 1801-1810. At her peak, she reportedly oversaw a fleet of hundreds of boats and thousands of pirates.