In Lucasfilm’s First Upfronts Appearance, President Kathy Kennedy Says Full ‘Indiana Jones’ Catalog Will Land On Disney+ Before ‘Dial Of Destiny’ Bow

In its first appearance at the upfronts, Disney division Lucasfilm showed off three episodic series and announced that the Indiana Jones catalog is heading to Disney+.

“We couldn’t be happier with the opportunities the medium [of streaming] and this platform have afforded us,” Lucasfilm President Kathy Kennedy. Over “May the Fourth” weekend (the annual, punnily named celebration of film and TV titles conveying the franchise’s signature wish, “may the force be with you,”) Kennedy said, streaming of Star Wars content increased 200% year-on year.

Before the June 30 theatrical release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Kennedy said, the Indiana Jones catalog will be coming to Disney+. The films have been available on Paramount+ and Prime Video. (Paramount had distributed the first four Indiana Jones films, which all predate the 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney.) Kennedy didn’t indicate whether the streaming window would be exclusive.

Kennedy said having a presence on Disney+ has “expanded the types and tones” of what the company produces. She then introduced trailers for Skeleton Crew, which is slated to debut this year, and The Acolyte, a 2024 title. The segment was capped with a behind-the-scenes look at Ahsoka, which is based on a character from the Clone Wars animated series.