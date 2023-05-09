‘The Collective’, Starring Lucas Till, Ruby Rose, Tyrese Gibson & Don Johnson, Gets U.S. Deal; First Look Image Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to Yale Entertainment’s action-thriller The Collective starring Lucas Till (MacGyver), Ruby Rose (The Meg), Tyrese Gibson (Fast And Furious), and Don Johnson (Django).

The Collective charts the story of a group of righteous assassins who take aim at a human trafficking ring backed by a network of untouchable billionaires. Below are two first look images from the movie.

The film is directed by Tom DeNucci (Johnny & Clyde) and penned by Matt Rogers (The Survivalist) and Jason James. Producers are Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Richard Switzer. Quiver plans to release the film on August 4, 2023.

International sales are being handled by Yale Entertainment’s sales banner, Great Escape, led by Nick Donnermeyer.

“This is an incredible cast that will take the audience on an absolutely action-packed ride,” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “We are thrilled to be teaming up once again with Yale Productions on another exciting movie that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“The Collective is a unique film in that it’s commercially viable and exceeds audience expectations by elevating a globally popular and trusted genre,” added Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. “We’re excited to be working with Berry, Jeff, and the amazing team at Quiver to be bringing yet another incredible film to moviegoers that they have been desperately craving.”

Quiver has previously worked with Yale Productions on films including Bandit (2022), As They Made Us (2022), The Survivalist (2021), Chick Fight (2020), and Becky (2020).