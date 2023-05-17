‘Love & Marriage’ Franchise Heads To Detroit With New Spinoff On OWN

The Love & Marriage franchise is heading to the Midwest with Love & Marriage: Detroit. The newest series in the franchise, from reality producer and Detroit native Carlos King, is set to premiere June 24 at 9 PM on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network following a new episode of Love & Marriage: Huntsville. The new installment was announced Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery’s 2023 Upfront at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The spinoff will introduce a new group of dynamic Black community members and leaders, this time from the “Comeback City” formerly known as the “Motor City.”

Here’s the official logline: Detroit is on the rise and so are the people. It’s a city where Black culture is strong. This reemerging city is all about family, friendship, business, excellence and of course, love and marriage. Love & Marriage: Detroit will center on a group of African American families with deep ties to Detroit who have decided to stay in the city and prove they can provide the best lives possible for their families in this community on a comeback.

Russell and Kolby Harris, Brandon and Kristina Bowman Smith, and Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson will star in the series. In the premiere season, secrets and past deeds haunt the couples as relationship cracks are exposed, and issues surrounding faith, resentment and broken lines of communication are tackled head on.

New seasons of two other franchise spinoffs — Love & Marriage: D.C. and Love & Marriage: Huntsville — premiered in January and April, respectively.

Love & Marriage: Detroit was created by King and is produced by King’s Kingdom Reign Entertainment with executive producers King, Angela Dugan, Brent Nisbett and Tarin Laughlin.

Here are the couples of Love & Marriage: Detroit.

The Harrises

Russell and Kolby Harris are a young couple who have been married three years, and share a two-year-old daughter. Because he considers himself head of household, Russell makes the decision to start attending divinity school before even consulting with his wife, and Kolby is feeling she should be included more in these important family decisions. She is the daughter of a pastor, and isn’t sure she wants to revisit that world for a second time as an adult.

Russell also runs a non-profit called Soar Detroit which focuses on literacy and sports. Kolby is a rising social media influencer, which causes a rift with some of the more established influencers in the group. Kristina and Kolby are like sisters and both are in the social media influencer space. However, the friends become at odds when an opportunity for a collaboration presents itself and Kristina is apprehensive about joining forces. This leads the two to have a disagreement that affects their husbands who are also friends.

The Smiths

Brandon and Kristina Bowman-Smith have been married 11 years and have two young daughters. The couple resides in a penthouse that overlooks Detroit. Kristina is a well known fashion designer, stylist and influencer in Detroit, and Brandon is the owner of Star Factory, an artist development program, where he trains young people of Detroit with a dream to become singers and recording artists.

The couple are going through marital woes with Brandon’s desire to become the Barry Gordy of 2023 with his showcase highlighting Detroit’s musical talent. But Kristina is strong in her faith and not always pleased when Brandon must go out to the clubs for his talent development business, which has been causing tension between them since they got married. Brandon is also holding a secret he doesn’t share with his wife, that he is working with a few new female artists in Detroit, but when Kristina finds this out…all hell breaks loose.

The Thompsons

Anthony and Dr. LaToya Thompson have been married 14 years and share two sons. Currently, Anthony works for touring company Live Nation, and is the owner of a production studio. In this household, LaToya is the breadwinner as a successful sports physical therapist and the owner of Opulence Wines, but you will never hear Anthony admit that. In fact, when Anthony was offered a production gig in Atlanta, he accepted the job and temporarily moved to Atlanta against his wife’s wishes, eventually returning to Detroit once LaToya put her foot down.

Anthony also started a men’s organization where the goal is for men to have an outlet to discuss the root of the issue affecting men in relationships and life. He even puts together a Man’s Movement March in the city of Detroit and invites “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star (and Michigan native) Marsau Scott to be a guest speaker.

Meanwhile, LaToya is struggling as a Black wine owner in a predominantly white business and disagrees with her husband who intimates he helped build the company.