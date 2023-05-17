‘Love Is Blind’ Sets Season 5 Premiere On Netflix

Skip to main content
Netflix will premiere Season 5 of its Emmy-nominated dating show Love Is Blind in September. The news was announced Wednesday as part of Netflix’s virtual upfront presentation.

Love Is Blind follows a series of single men and women from one specific metropolitan area (most recently Seattle in Season 4) as they go on blind speed dates within adjoined rooms called “pods,” getting engaged without ever seeing one another face to face.

The hugely popular show, hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was among the most streamed series in April on Netflix, just behind No. 1 The Night Agent.

What was to be a live reunion special to close out Season 4 did not happen due to “technical difficulties” and aired some 19 hours later, but the special, taped in front of an in-person audience, pulled strong ratings with 6.5 million viewers, according to Netflix.

Love Is Blind was renewed through Season 5 back in March 2022.

