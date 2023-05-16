‘Dark’ & ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Star Louis Hofmann Joins Bella Ramsey Movie ‘Monstrous Beauty’ — Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Dark star Louis Hofmann, one of Germany’s most in-demand young actors, is joining Bella Ramsey (The Last Of Us), Dominic West (The Crown), Ruth Negga (Loving), Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter) in period drama Monstrous Beauty, which HanWay is selling at the Cannes market ahead of a planned September shoot.

Ramsey, who shot to fame as the precocious Lady of Bear Island in GOT and is coming off HBO’s blockbuster hit The Last Of Us, is heading back to court but this time as an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair.

Atonement and The Hour star Romola Garai has written and will direct the movie with Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) producing for Stigma Films.

Hofmann will play Vale in Monstrous Beauty, an “average actor and extremely skilled lover by trade — but it’s his undeniable beauty that attracts Barbara’s (Ramsey) attention and he quickly becomes an object of infatuation and her muse”.

Heads of department on Monstrous Beauty include Laura Bellingham as director of photography (Amulet), Francesca Massariol as production designer (The Power), Annie Symons as costume designer (Great Expectations), Nadia Stacey as hair and make-up designer (The Favourite)and Sarah Angliss (Amulet) as composer. Casting is by Gemma Sykes (Devs), and prosthetics and special make-up comes from Millennium FX (The Toxic Avenger).

Hofmann’s previous credits include Netflix hit Dark and Oscar nominated feature Land Of Mine, which garnered the now 25 year-old actor a Best Supporting Actor win at the Bodil Awards in 2016.

He will next be seen leading Netflix’s anticipated limited series All The Light We Cannot See from Shawn Levy (Stranger Things) and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel of the same name, and will also soon star in the Apple TV+ series Masters Of The Air, produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Hofmann is represented by United Agents in London, Players Agentur Management in Germany and attorney Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.