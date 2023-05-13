Los Angeles Lakers In NBA Western Conference Finals After Beating Defending Champion Golden State Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers stunned defending champion Golden State Friday night, beating the Warriors 122-101 to win their playoffs series in six games. They now head to Denver for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

The win by the Lakers continues the team’s improbable comeback. They started the season 2-10, but righted the ship. They slipped a bit by having to win a Play-In game, but now stand four games away from the NBA Finals.

The Lakers became just the fourth team in NBA history to be that many games below .500 and reach the conference finals, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I felt like if we ever had an opportunity to upgrade our roster and put some more balance around myself and [Anthony Davis], I felt like we could make a run,” LeBron James said in the post-game about the start of the season.

James had 30 points on 10-for-14 shooting, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.