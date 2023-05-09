Los Angeles Lakers 30-Point Win Over Golden State Warriors Delivers Largest NBA Conference Semifinals Audience In 12 Years

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a 127-97 win against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday and, with it, broke an audience record.

The May 6 matchup was the most-watched NBA Conference Semifinals game in 12 years across all networks. It also delivered the largest NBA Conference Semifinals Game 3 audience in 24 years across all networks.

Despite the sizable margin of victory, which the Lakers held onto for much of the second half of the game, the ABC broadcast averaged 8.4M total viewers. The audience peaked with 9.7M total viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen.

On Sunday, Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers also brought in a record audience for ESPN.

The game, which ended in overtime with a 116-115 win by the 76ers, drew 5.1M viewers, making it the most-watched Conference Semifinals Game 4 ever on ESPN. The game peaked at 6:15 p.m. ET with 7.7M total viewers.