BAFTA TV Awards - Kate Winslet & Ben Whishaw Scoop Top Acting Prizes
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw’s Mother Dies

Clayton Kershaw
Blake Grice and Clayton Kershaw before the All-Star Game Steve Saldivar

Marianne Tombaugh, the mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the person who instilled a love of baseball in the all-star, has died.

Tombaugh died on Saturday, according to Ellen Kershaw, the pitcher’s wife. She revealed the death during the dedication of a refurbished youth baseball field in Inglewood which his charity foundation supported. No age or cause of death was given.

Kershaw was raised by his mother in suburban Dallas after his parents’ divorce.

“Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment’s notice,” Ellen Kershaw said at the dedication.

“One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear momma Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay.”

Ellen Kershaw added, “She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today.”

Kershaw and his wife have four children.

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Kershaw will start Tuesday at home against the Minnesota Twins before taking a brief leave.

“I’m sure this is a a day that he has a heavy heart,” Roberts said. “When you’re dealing with the passing of a parent, that’s up there as tough as it gets.”

