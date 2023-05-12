‘Lopez Vs. Lopez’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

The Lopez family is sticking around on NBC. Lopez vs. Lopez has been renewed for a second season.

Lopez vs. Lopez began its broadcast run airing on Friday nights where it drew strong ratings for its time slot. In April, NBC announced that the final three episodes of the season would air on Tuesday, taking over the American Auto slot after that show wrapped its second season. With the move, Lopez vs. Lopez scored the coveted lead-in from Night Court, in an effort to get even more eyeballs on the series as NBC made plans for its 2023/24 season.

The first season has averaged about 2M total viewers per episode and a 0.27 rating among the 18-49 demographic. According to Nielsen, it is the highest-indexing broadcast series for English-dominant Hispanic households. After 35 days of delayed viewing, Lopez vs. Lopez has the highest portion of long-tail viewing among all NBC comedies on Peacock.

Lopez Vs. Lopez, which comes from creator/showrunner Debby Wolfe, is a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between. Starring George Lopez and his daughter Mayan Lopez, the comedy tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs Lopez.

It also stars Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, Matt Shively and Al Madrigal. Wolfe is the first Latina to co-create and showrun a network sitcom for a 22-episode first season.

Wolfe executive produces with Bruce Helford, George Lopez, Michael Rotenberg, and Katie Newman. It is produced by Universal Television in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.

