Lon Haber & Co Hires Senior Vice President

EXCLUSIVE: Lon Haber & Co | IPPR has hired industry veteran Monica Gleberman as senior vice president. She will be based out of the company’s New York office.

As part of the new role, Gleberman will work closely with company founder and CEO Lon Haber, on public relations, marketing, and branding strategies for a range of clients, from production companies to studios, sales companies, distribution outfits, film festivals, producers, talent and filmmakers, while overseeing the company’s daily operations.

Gleberman has over 25 years of industry experience, starting as a journalist. In 2007, she started her own public relations company, Prime Entertainment Publicity. She is also the creator and host of the Silence on Set podcast and is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. She is on the board of Hire Survivor Hollywood and a member of various guilds, including the Hollywood Critics Association, Film Independent Member (Spirit Awards), Satellite Awards Member, and International Documentary Association.

“We’re beyond fortunate to have Monica as part of our team of truly remarkable industry professionals. Her expertise, ingenuity, compassion, professionalism, and intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the entertainment industry are unrivaled,” said Haber.

Gleberman resides in New York and holds a Master of Science in Journalism and Communications from Quinnipiac University, an MBA from Lander University, a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and English from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, and a Bachelor of Science in Crime Analysis and Criminology from SUNY Canton.

She added: “I couldn’t be happier combining talents with Lon Haber & Co. IPPR is such a staple in the industry. Together, there is nothing we can’t do.”