Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

In Lucasfilm’s First Upfronts Appearance, President Kathy Kennedy Says Full ‘Indiana Jones’ Catalog Will Land On Disney+ Before ‘Dial Of Destiny’ Bow

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Loki’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date On Disney+

Loki
Marvel

Disney+ will launch season 2 of Marvel’s Loki on October 6. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced the date Tuesday during Disney’s Upfront presentation, where he also introduced first-look footage of the upcoming season. New episodes will air weekly.

Related Story

2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Starring Tom HiddlestonLoki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

RELATED: Marvel To Drop All Episodes Of ‘Hawkeye’ Spinoff ‘Echo’ At Once On Disney+ In Streaming Strategy Shift

Hiddleston is joined in the cast by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct and executive produce Season 2. Eric Martin is head writer and executive produces, along with Hiddleston and Michael Waldron.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad