‘Loki’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date On Disney+

Disney+ will launch season 2 of Marvel’s Loki on October 6. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced the date Tuesday during Disney’s Upfront presentation, where he also introduced first-look footage of the upcoming season. New episodes will air weekly.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki is set in a Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent world, in which the God of Mischief is a fish-out-of-water when he lands in trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) after absconding with the Tesseract.

Hiddleston is joined in the cast by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct and executive produce Season 2. Eric Martin is head writer and executive produces, along with Hiddleston and Michael Waldron.