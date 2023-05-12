‘Lockwood & Co.’ Canceled After One Season At Netflix

It is one and done for Lockwood & Co. Netflix has canceled the supernatural detective series, an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s book series, after one season.

Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton), along with newcomers Cameron Chapman and Ali Hadji-Heshmati, starred in the Complete Fiction-produced series, from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish.

Per the synopsis: In a world plagued by ghosts, where giant corporations employ psychic teens to battle the supernatural, only one company operates without adult supervision, and its name is Lockwood & Co. Run by Anthony Lockwood, a rebellious young entrepreneur haunted by his mysterious past, his brilliant but eccentric sidekick George and a newly arrived, supremely gifted girl called Lucy, this renegade trio are about to unravel a terrifying mystery that will change the course of history.

Cast also included Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans), Luke Treadaway (Ordeal by Innocence) and Morven Christie (The Bay).

Cornish exec produced alongside Nira Park and Rachael Prior. The eight-part series was produced by Complete Fiction, which was founded by Edgar Wright, Cornish, Park and Prior.

In a statement, Complete Fiction thanked Netflix, Stroud, cast, crew and fans. “Making this show was one of the most rewarding experiences of our careers and we will forever treasure it,” the production company said.

Stroud also thanked “everybody who worked so hard to create something so special.”

See their complete statements in full below.