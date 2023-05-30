‘Loaded In Paradise’ Becomes First Reality Recommission For ITVX

EXCLUSIVE: ITVX has recommissioned its first reality show since launching late last year: hybrid format Loaded in Paradise.

The 10-parter from The Reluctant Traveller indie Twofour follows a group of couples who race around Greece with €50,000 ($54,000) following the show’s mantra: ‘Live your best life, just don’t get caught’. Season two will remain in Greece but with a new route and new set of luxurious locations.

ITV said the show achieved a healthy share of young viewers – more than one-third were aged between 16 and 34 – when it aired last year on ITV2. In the overnight ratings, it performed in line with fellow ITV2 formats such as Ready to Mingle, but is a far cry from matching the channel’s best performer, Love Island.

Nonetheless, Loaded in Paradise has become new streamer ITVX’s first reality recommission since launch, as ITV seeks to buttress the platform with high-volume content. Premiere date has not yet been set.

Factual Entertainment Commissioning Editor Satmohan Panesar branded the Race Across the World-style reality show a “bingeable, fresh new format with a new take on couples and a strong competitive, action element driving the narrative.”

Twofour Head of Entertainment Louise Hutchinson added: “Loaded in Paradise is a fantastic format – adrenaline packed gameplay with brilliant reality content – which makes for a fresh, exciting series.”

Loaded in Paradise 2 was commissioned for ITVX by Panesar and Paul Mortimer, Controller of Digital Channels. The series is executive produced by David Clews, Hutchinson and Nina Clement. The production executive is Lucy Blatch and Sophie Alcock is series editor. ITV Studios-backed Twofour is producer and ITV Studios is distributor.