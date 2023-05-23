You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
LL Cool J Joins Cast Of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 3 Reprising Sam Hanna Role

Photo of LL Cool J in 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Seasaon 2 finale
LL Cool J CBS

In a surprise move following the series finale of CBSNCIS: Los Angeles, LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) will reprise the role of Sam Hanna as a recurring guest star in Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i. He first appeared tonight in the Season 2 finale of the Vanessa Lachey-led series.

In the episode titled “Dies Irae,” when Jane Tennant (Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) are attacked under fire in Venezuela, they receive assistance from Sam, who made his way over from Morocco.

Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon also star.

“All of us at NCIS: Hawai’i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber said in a statement.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai’i is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!” Lachey added.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber serve as executive producers. NCIS: Hawai’i is produced by CBS Studios.

